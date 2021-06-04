Watch
Missing woman last seen walking away from healthcare facility in Morgantown

Bargersville Fire Department/Photo Provided
Crews are searching for Hazel Ilene Ellis, 22, who walked away from a healthcare facility on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Morgantown. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call authorities.
Posted at 9:21 PM, Jun 03, 2021
MORGANTOWN — A search is underway for a missing woman last seen Thursday evening walking away from a healthcare facility in Morgantown.

Hazel Ilene Ellis, 22, is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds.

She walked away from a healthcare facility in the 100 block of West Washington Street and has a "diminished mental capacity," according to the Bargersville Fire Department.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Morgan County Emergency Communications at 765-342-5544, option 5.

Several agencies, including the Morgantown police and fire departments, Morgan County Sheriff's Office and Bargersville Fire Department are assisting with the search.

