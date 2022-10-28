Mom killed, 5-year-old son injured in Cambridge City crash

CAMBRIDGE CITY — A mom was killed and her 5-year-old climbed out of the wreckage after a crash Thursday night, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Boyd Road around 8 p.m. and found the vehicle severely damaged on the roadway.

Ashley Barrett, 29, of Cambridge City died at the scene. Deputies say her son had minor injuries and was reunited with his father.

According to the initial investigation, Barrett was traveling at a high speed when she drove off the road and then swerved back onto the road. Eventually, the vehicle began to roll and hit a tree.

Deputies believe speed and alcohol played a factor in the crash, which is still being investigated.