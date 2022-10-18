Motorcyclist dies in crash in near I-70 overpass in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY — A motorcyclist died in a crash with another vehicle early Tuesday outside Mt. Comfort, an official says.

It happened about 7:20 a.m. on County Road North 400 West at the Interstate 70 overpass, just south of County Road West 300 North, according to Hancock County 911. That's to the west of Greenfield.

No one involved in the crash besides the motorcycle operator was injured, according to Greg Duda, a spokesman for the agency.

As of about 9 a.m., the road was back open to traffic.

Authorities haven't released additional details, including the name of the motorcyclist.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is investigating.