Off-duty Shelby County deputy dies in early morning crash on I-74

SHELBYVILLE — An off-duty Shelby County Sheriff's deputy died after he crashed a motorcycle and became pinned underneath it early Wednesday on I-74 in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Department identified him as Jay L. Griffith Jr., 37, of Shelbyville. He was a nine-year veteran of the department, having served since June 2013.

"Deputy Griffith’s passing is an immense loss to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and our community in which he lived and served. I want to share my condolences with Jay’s family friends and colleagues, he will be greatly missed. Please respect the Griffith Family’s privacy during this very difficult time," Sheriff Louie Koch said in a statement.

Griffith was participating in a multi-state motorcycle ride in a large group of other motorcyclists at the time, according to Indiana State Police

The ride had just started in Shelbyville when the crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate near the exit to North State Road 9.

State troopers and Shelby County Sheriff's deputies responded about 3:38 a.m. to find Griffith unconscious and unresponsive while trapped underneath the motorcycle.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation found the motorcycle began to skid after Griffith applied the brakes, causing the vehicle to fall over and trap him underneath, ISP said.

Griffith was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The exit ramp was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.