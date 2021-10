SHELBY COUNTY — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says one person has died after a crash on I-74 westbound Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around the 120 mile marker and westbound I-74 is closed at the 123 mile marker. Traffic is being diverted.

It is unknown at this time how many vehicles are involved, how many people were injured or if there is more than one fatality.

This is a developing story and will be updated.