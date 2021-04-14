Driver killed after crashing into semi-truck in Danville

DANVILLE — One person was killed Wednesday morning after they crashed into a semi-truck in Danville, according to police.

Around 10:30 a.m., the driver of a van struck a semi-truck slowing or stopped at the intersection near US 36 and East Main Street, according to a Facebook post from the Danville Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver of the van, the only person in the vehicle, was killed, according to the post. The driver of the semi-truck wasn't injured.

Their identities haven't been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office's Accident Reconstruction Team.

Personnel from the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, Danville Fire Department, Hendricks County Coroner's Office and Indiana Department of Transportation assisted DMPD at the scene.