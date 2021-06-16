Watch
NewsPublic Safety

Actions

One suffers serious injury after crash involving bus on I-65

items.[0].image.alt
INDOT/Photo Provided
One person suffered a serious injury on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in a crash involving a bus on Interstate 65 southbound in Indianapolis, according to Indiana State Police. It's not yet clear if the person who was injured was on the bus or in another vehicle.
65 crash with bus.png
Posted at 10:53 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 22:53:09-04

INDIANAPOLIS — One person suffered a serious injury after a crash Tuesday evening involving a bus on Interstate 65 southbound in Indianapolis, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash was reported around 10 p.m. Tuesday near the 114-mile marker, near 30th Street.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said the crash involved a bus and it's not yet clear if the injured person was on the bus or in another vehicle.

As of 10:40 p.m., one southbound lane is open while crews are still on the scene.

Additional details haven't been released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!