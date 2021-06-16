One suffers serious injury after crash involving bus on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — One person suffered a serious injury after a crash Tuesday evening involving a bus on Interstate 65 southbound in Indianapolis, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash was reported around 10 p.m. Tuesday near the 114-mile marker, near 30th Street.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said the crash involved a bus and it's not yet clear if the injured person was on the bus or in another vehicle.

As of 10:40 p.m., one southbound lane is open while crews are still on the scene.

Additional details haven't been released.

