PD: Grenade likely still 'live' found by auction home staff in Danville

Photo Provided/Danville Metropolitan Police Department
A grenade determined to likely still be 'live' was found on Thursday, June 24, 2021, by auction home staff in Danville. IMPD's bomb squad secured the explosive and there's no danger to the public, according to police.
Posted at 2:35 PM, Jun 24, 2021
DANVILLE — A grenade likely still live was found by auction home staff Thursday afternoon in Danville, according to police.

Staff found the grenade with the pin still intact after they picked up items from a residence, according to the Danville Metropolitan Police Department.

Members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's bomb squad were called to the scene to assist and took possession of the explosive. They determined the grenade was likely still "live," according to Danville police.

The item is now secure and there is no danger to the public, according to Danville police.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.

