Pedestrian fatally struck at West 21st Street and North Girls School Road: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle late Wednesday on the city's west side.
It happened at about 8 p.m. at the intersection of West 21st Street and North Girls School Road, according to IMPD Officer William Young.
The pedestrian's age wasn't immediately known.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
