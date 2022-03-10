Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Pedestrian fatally struck at West 21st Street and North Girls School Road: IMPD

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 8:58 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 20:59:50-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle late Wednesday on the city's west side.

It happened at about 8 p.m. at the intersection of West 21st Street and North Girls School Road, according to IMPD Officer William Young.

The pedestrian's age wasn't immediately known.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

TOP STORIES: Columbus ranch of NASCAR driver Tony Stewart listed for $30 million | Woman found dead along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis | Former Colts player, wife bake up cookie business in Indianapolis | PHOTOS: Take a look inside Tony Stewart's Columbus ranch | Tiki Bob's given liquor license renewal as Taps and Dolls denied by Alcoholic Beverage Board

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD NOW