Person dies after being ejected from vehicle in I-465 crash: Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed when they were ejected from a vehicle on Interstate 465 late Tuesday, Indiana State Police say.

Troopers were called about 9:17 p.m. for the crash, which happened in the southbound lanes between Interstate 70 and East 16th Street, according to ISP Sgt. Jonathon Haugh.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash, Haugh said.

Two left lanes in the area were blocked as responders worked the scene, the Indiana Department of Transportation reported.

Additional details weren't immediately available.