Person shot and wounded by Marion County Sheriff's deputy in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was shot and wounded by a Marion County Sheriff's Department deputy Saturday afternoon in Broad Ripple.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Westfield Boulevard, according to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson.

Medics transported the person to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. Their identity has not been released.

No deputies or other law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting.

Police have not provided information about what led to the shooting.

