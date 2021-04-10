Watch
Person shot and wounded by Marion County Sheriff's deputy in Broad Ripple

WRTV photo/Michael Japowicz
Police investigated after a person was shot by a Marion County Sheriff's deputy in the 6300 block of Westfield Boulevard on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Posted at 7:29 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 19:50:37-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a person was shot and wounded by a Marion County Sheriff's Department deputy Saturday afternoon in Broad Ripple.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Westfield Boulevard, according to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson.

Medics transported the person to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. Their identity has not been released.

No deputies or other law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting.

Police have not provided information about what led to the shooting.

This story will be updated.

