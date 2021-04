ANDERSON — A person was struck and killed by a train Friday afternoon in Anderson, according to police.

The person, who hasn't been identified, was struck around 4:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Main Street, near the CSX Railyard, Anderson Police Department Officer Caleb McKnight said in a press release.

The identity of the person killed hasn't been released.

The department's crash team is still investigating the incident.