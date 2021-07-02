Watch
Prosecutor: no charges to be filed in fatal officer-involved shooting

Posted at 8:37 PM, Jul 01, 2021
WOLCOTT — The White County Prosecutor announced Thursday no charges will be filed after a Wolcott man was shot and killed in June.

While trying to serve an arrest warrant on Perry Boyd, 56, of Wolcott, Indiana, State Police say an exchange of gunfire occurred after deputies followed Boyd inside a house.

Boyd died from his injuries at a Monticello hospital. A town marshal was also shot.

According to ISP, Prosecutor Robert Guy determined that the deputy involved in the shooting acted appropriately, and the actions he took were necessary to defend his own life, as well as the lives of his fellow officers.

The investigation has been closed.

