Richard M. Fairbanks Burn Center at Eskenazi Health works to treat those with frostbite

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is expected to see frigid and dangerous weather over the next few days. In fact, it will get even colder before it gets warmer.

Dr. Sachin Jain works in the Richard M. Fairbanks Burn Center at Eskenazi Health. They work to treat patients who have come in with frostbite.

WRTV

“There’s a broad spectrum of frostbite that you can see. If you catch it early on, the patient might have some numbness or coolness in their fingertips," Dr. Jain said. "They might have some discoloration, like a blueness or dusky appearance of their fingertips. Depending on how severe it is, you can start developing blisters, either clear fluid in the blisters or blood within the blisters."

On Friday, Jan. 10, Eskenazi Health says there were 14 frostbite patients in the burn department.

WRTV

On Sunday, IEMS responded to 14 cold weather-related runs which would be frostbite or hypothermia concerns. They say anything above seven in a day is considered “high."

“Frostbite can affect the fingers toes, nose, and ears," Dr, Jain said.

WRTV

Dr. Jain says variables include the amount of exposure or if you are wearing wet clothes or gloves.

He and his team treat frostbite differently depending on the severity. It could be as simple as putting your hand in water.

WRTV

“Biggest thing is that you don’t want to put it in boiling or very hot water. You want to make sure it's room temperature and gradually rewarm them to minimize the amount of injury," Dr. Jain said.

While the temperatures we will see this week are the lowest we have had this winter, it does not have to be below zero to cause problems.

“Frostbite can happen to anyone, and it can happen pretty quickly. Just be mindful about how long you are staying out in the cold,” Dr. Jain said.