Frigid and dangerous temperatures through Wednesday morning

SUB ZERO WIND CHILL THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING

LIMIT TIME OUTDOORS

QUIET WEATHER PATTERN WITH NO MAJOR STORMS

Frigid and dangerous weather has settled into the area for the start of the week. In fact, it will get even colder before it gets warmer the next few days. Temperatures will be in the single digits today to low teens. With that said though it will feel sub-zero the entire day.

The next two mornings will be even colder with actual temperatures below zero as well. It is not until Thursday morning that our low won't have a negative sign in front of it.

Overnight a few flurries or snow showers will be possible but no issues are expected. Tomorrow will be the coldest high temperature of the week in the single digits. Wind chill values tomorrow will be around -14° through much of the afternoon. A Cold Weather Advisory or Warning likely to be issues once again.

Temperatures will moderate a bit as we head towards the end of the week and then we will be above freezing once again by Saturday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 11°

Overnight: Clear & bitter cold. Low: -1°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 8°

Tomorrow night: Clear & frigid. Low: -2°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 22°

