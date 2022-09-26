Richmond K-9 Officer Seara Burton honored at funeral services

RICHMOND — Richmond K-9 Police Officer Seara Brooke Burton was remembered by her family and hundreds of friends, community members and fellow law enforcement officers at her funeral Monday.

"Seara carried her positive, compassionate, and happy spirit with her always," a biography of Burton in the funeral program read. "Seara was a bright, beautiful light in this darkening world and was selfishly taken from so many that loved and adored her."

Before joining the Richmond Police Department in 2018, Burton worked as a fitness trainer and corrections officer at the Wayne County Jail.

In March 2022, Burton became a K-9 handler and joined her partner Brev.

Last summer, Burton met her fiancée, Sierra Neal. The couple was nine days away from getting married when Burton was shot Aug. 10.

Burton's stepmom, Ami Miller, says she saw Seara as her daughter. Miller also serves on the Richmond Police Department.

"I may not have given birth to her, but in my heart she is my daughter and will forever be," Miller said. "Seara had the determination and drive that all of us should strive for ... I was so incredibly proud of Seara. I made sure to tell her that as much as I could. I hope she knew just how proud I was and how much I loved her. Seara was the strongest woman I have ever known, and she recently just showed the world just how strong she was."

Miller says Burton would stop by her house to let Brev take a break, and the two would often have FaceTime calls to talk about the work they had done the day or night before. They also talked in the Richmond Police parking lot and Burton would call Miller for advice.

"I had no doubt in my mind that she was going to be great [at policing] and she was," Miller said. "We could talk for hours about the job."

Burton's fiancée, Sierra Neal, also spoke at the funeral. Aside from the first name, they also shared the middle name Brooke. Their first date was eight hours long at Kings Island.

"I feel as if there are no amount of words that could completely describe just who Seara is and what she meant not only to me, but so many others," Neal said.

"Off-duty, Seara loved laughing, gaming, traveling, lifting heavy weights, drinking coffee, eating vegan, and most importantly, spending time with her family and fiancée," the program read.

