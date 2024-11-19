Road Safety Audit highlights crashes at northeast Indy intersection

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 90 crashes at one intersection have city leaders searching for potential changes.

The numbers come from a road safety audit by the City of Indianapolis.

WRTV is talking about the intersection of Binford Blvd. and Kessler Blvd.

City data identified this intersection as having the most deadly and incapacitating injury crashes during January and February of this year.

“If it can be prevented, I don’t know why it’s not being prevented, it’s sad for everybody involved,” Neighbor Nikki Jewell said.

City data shows roughly 44% of the wrecks were rear-end collisions. How do you fix the problem? The city looked at multiple near-term fixes.

One would change the timing of the signals and replace flashing yellow lights with protected left-turn arrows for drivers.

“Slow down. Please stop texting, a lot of those cars have kids in them who are heading to school as we all know,” Jimmy Cain said.

The city says it will conduct its next Road Safety Audit in one month.