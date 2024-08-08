Scammers impersonating police officers target Fishers residents

FISHERS — Police in Fishers are concerned after residents claim to have received calls from officers requesting cash to have charges dropped.

It’s the latest example of imposter scams sweeping the nation.

“They get a phone call and they actually spoof our police department's phone number so it appears it's actually coming from the Fisher's Police Department,” shared Fishers Police Sergeant Angela Ellison. “They may actually use a legitimate officer's name.”

wrtv Fishers PD claims scammers are using officers names to trick residents to sending money

Scammers allegedly call residents claiming they can dismiss charges with payment.

“No police officer will ever do that,” said Ellison.

It is part of a growing issue that the Indiana Attorney General's office is looking into.

WATCH RELATED COVERAGE | Phone scammers using AI to pose as your local sheriff's office

Phone scammers using AI to pose as your local sheriff's office

“From telephone scams, certainly we're seeing an increase in those,” shared Scott Barnhart, chief counsel and director of consumer protection for the Indiana Attorney General’s office. “Scammers are looking for an opportunity to have anonymity and to make it more difficult for authorities to trace and to gather evidence to prove exactly who's on the other end of the line.”

Experts say it is important to verify the information anytime someone is demanding cash over the phone.

“Slow down,” shared Barnhart. “See if they can verify… if the person on the other end of the line is unwilling to do that, or is trying to move hastily or urgently, that is a sign that consumers need to hang up and to cease the conversation.“

wrtv Experts say anytime a urgent demand for cash is made, you should hang up the phone

If you or someone you know has become a victim of a scam, you can report it to the Attorney General’s office.

