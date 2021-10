SHELBY COUNTY — An investigation is underway after a body was found Sunday afternoon in a wooded area in Shelby County, the sheriff said.

Shelby County Sheriff Louie Koch said the body was found in the 2900 block of West Old Franklin Road. This is west of Shelbyville and near the Big Blue River.

At this time, additional information hasn't been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.