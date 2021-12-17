Sheriff: One dead in crash on Interstate 70 in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash Friday morning on Interstate 70 in Morgan County, according to the sheriff.

Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers said one person was killed in the crash near the 55 mile marker, which is near State Road 39.

One person died and one person was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, Myers said. One person was injured and released at the scene.

The identities of those involved haven't been released.

I-70 westbound is closed and traffic is being diverted to State Road 39, Myers said.

Indiana State Police troopers and Hendricks County Sheriff's Office deputies are helping at the scene.