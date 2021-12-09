'She's a light in our space': School, IMPD discuss case of missing teen

INDIANAPOLIS — As authorities continue to investigate the disappearance of Cabrini Stott, 15, her school community is doing what they can to help find her.

Photo provided

From sharing posts to get the word out, and parents stepping up to support the family and students, Executive Director and Founder of Believe Circle City High School Kimberly Neal-Brannum said this unwanted news hits home for this small-knit community.

"Cabrini is not somebody we would anticipate running away. She's a good kid, she's on the volleyball team, she volunteers on the weekends for open houses, she was in dual enrollment classes. She's just a good kid. She's a light in our space and she's been with us from the beginning of us opening the school and we're worried," said Neal-Brannum.

Police said Stott was last seen Monday in the 5800 block of Village Plaza South Drive. That's on the east side, near the intersection of Arlington and 16th Street.

Neal-Brannum says she last saw Stott on Friday right before dismissal and she was bubbly and cracking jokes before saying goodbye for the weekend. According to a statement from the school, she was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes with fur on top and a black bubble coat.

An unusual phone call to the principal at Believe Circle City High School Monday morning sent faculty and staff into panic.

"Students have reached out, they've used their resources ... they are grieving, they're hurting right now," Neal-Brannum said. "Our village has really come together to figure out how to support the family and the school to figure out how we can bring Cabrini home."

Photo Provided

According to IMPD, detectives have gathered information that leads them to believe Stott might be in danger.

"This is a 15-year-old girl. Every one of us just about has children or knows someone who has children and regardless of any situation, if your 15-year-old is missing, you're going to be upset, you're going to be wanting everyone to be on the lookout and we're asking the Indianapolis community to do just that," said Officer Genae Cook with IMPD.

The school's executive director said students want to organize a community search for Cabrini, but IMPD is asking the public to let police take the lead when it comes to search efforts.

Cabrini's mother tells WRTV she does not wish to speak at this time, but she's begging the community to help find her daughter.

Anyone with information about Cabrini Stott is asked to contact IMPD missing persons detectives at 317-327-6541, or by calling 911.