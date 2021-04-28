Silver Alert canceled for woman from Lebanon

Update: A Silver Alert declared early Wednesday for a missing 86-year-old Lebanon woman has been canceled. The original story is below.

LEBANON — A Silver Alert declared was declared early Wednesday morning for a missing 86-year-old woman missing from Lebanon.

Bonnie Parker, 86, is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. She was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Parker is believed to be with her daughter, Vicki Alleman, 57, according to the alert. Alleman is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Parker and Alleman were last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday driving a silver 2006 Honda Odyssey with Indiana license plate 815DTZ, according to the alert.

Parker is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to the alert.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department at 765-483-3377.