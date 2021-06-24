Silver Alert declared for 14-year-old last seen June 1 in Danville

DANVILLE — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 14-year-old girl last seen around noon on Tuesday, June 1 in Danville.

Lanyah Vaughn, 14, is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger, according to the alert.

According to a Facebook post from the Danville Metropolitan Police Department, she is believed to be a runaway and has ties to Indianapolis.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, police at 317-839-8700 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

