Silver Alert declared for 14-year-old last seen June 1 in Danville

Danville Metropolitan Police Department/Photo Provided
A Silver Alert was declared on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, for Lanyah Vaughn, 14. Vaughn was last seen around noon on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. She is believed to be in extreme danger.
Posted at 9:34 PM, Jun 23, 2021
DANVILLE — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 14-year-old girl last seen around noon on Tuesday, June 1 in Danville.

Lanyah Vaughn, 14, is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger, according to the alert.

According to a Facebook post from the Danville Metropolitan Police Department, she is believed to be a runaway and has ties to Indianapolis.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, police at 317-839-8700 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

