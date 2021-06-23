Watch
Silver Alert declared for 17-year-old missing from Attica

Attica Police Department
A Silver Alert has been declared for Serenity Lister, 17, who was last seen around 11 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, in Attica. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Posted at 10:33 PM, Jun 22, 2021
2021-06-22 22:33:39-04

ATTICA — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Monday night in Attica.

Serenity Lister is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Silver Alert.

She was last seen around 11 p.m. Monday wearing a dark-colored shirt and pants, according to the alert. She didn't have any shoes.

Lister is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Attica Police Department at 765-793-5004.

