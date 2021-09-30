Watch
Silver Alert declared for 33-year-old man missing from Zionsville

Boone County Sheriff's Office/Photo Provided
A Silver Alert has been declared for Aaron Auxier, 33, who was last seen on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in Zionsville. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.
Posted at 6:22 AM, Sep 30, 2021
ZIONSVILLE — A Silver Alert was declared early Thursday morning for a man missing from Zionsville.

Aaron Auxier, 33, is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing about 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the alert.

He was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday driving a black 2021 GMC Sierra with Indiana license plate TK2010CI, according to the alert. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Boone County Sheriff's Office at 765-482-1412.

