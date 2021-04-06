Silver Alert declared for 70-year-old woman missing from Elkhart

ELKHART — A Silver Alert has been declared for a woman last seen Monday afternoon in Elkhart.

Shirley Robinson, 70, is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the Silver Alert.

She was last seen around 3:30 p.m. driving a blue 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana license plate 760R and was wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.

Robinson is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to the alert.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office at 574-533-4151.