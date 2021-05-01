Silver Alert declared for 80-year-old man missing from New Castle

NEW CASTLE — A Silver Alert has been declared for an 80-year-old man missing from New Castle.

Russell Goldsberry is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes, according to the alert. He was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday wearing a "US Navy Veteran" baseball hat, blue jacket, light tan pants and blue shoes with tan trim.

Goldsberry is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to the alert.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 765-529-4901.