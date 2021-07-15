Watch
NewsPublic Safety

Actions

Silver Alert declared for man last seen Friday in New Castle

items.[0].image.alt
New Castle Police Department/Photo Provided
A Silver Alert has been declared for David Heaston, 33, who was last seen on Friday, July 9, 2021, in New Castle. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
david_heaston_web.png
Posted at 6:31 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 18:31:57-04

NEW CASTLE — A Silver Alert has been declared for a man last seen Friday in New Castle.

David Heaston, 33, is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the alert.

He was last seen around 8:07 p.m. Friday in New Castle wearing a light-colored T-shirt and khaki shorts, according to the alert.

Heaston is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to the alert.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the New Castle Police Department at 765-529-4890.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!