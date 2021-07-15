Silver Alert declared for man last seen Friday in New Castle

NEW CASTLE — A Silver Alert has been declared for a man last seen Friday in New Castle.

David Heaston, 33, is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the alert.

He was last seen around 8:07 p.m. Friday in New Castle wearing a light-colored T-shirt and khaki shorts, according to the alert.

Heaston is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to the alert.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the New Castle Police Department at 765-529-4890.