Silver Alert declared for man last seen Wednesday in Shelbyville

Shelbyville Police Department/Photo Provided
A Silver Alert has been declared for Luther Noel, 89, who was last seen on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Shelbyville, Indiana. According to the alert, he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Posted at 1:18 PM, Dec 16, 2021
Luther Noel is described as being about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 112 pounds, with gray hair and gray eyes, according to the alert.

He was last seen around 7:30 p.m. wearing a blue flannel shirt with maroon suspenders and blue pants, according to the alert.

Noel is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to the alert.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 317-392-2511.

