Silver Alert declared for man last seen Wednesday in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE — A Silver Alert has been declared for an 89-year-old man last seen Wednesday in Shelbyville.

Luther Noel is described as being about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 112 pounds, with gray hair and gray eyes, according to the alert.

He was last seen around 7:30 p.m. wearing a blue flannel shirt with maroon suspenders and blue pants, according to the alert.

Noel is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to the alert.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 317-392-2511.