Silver Alert canceled for man missing from Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne Police Department/Photo Provided
A Silver Alert was declared for Herman Thomas, 91, who was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2021, in Fort Wayne. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 14:00:29-04

UPDATE:

The Silver Alert for Herman Thomas was canceled Thursday afternoon.

Additional information was not immediately released.

PREVIOUS:

FORT WAYNE — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 91-year-old man last seen Thursday morning in Fort Wayne.

Herman Thomas is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes, according to the alert. He was last seen wearing a camo "Navy" hat, a heavy, dark winter coat and khaki pants.

He was last seen around 7:30 a.m. driving a tan 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis with Indiana license plate YKC967.

Thomas is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1336.

