Silver Alert declared for woman last seen Saturday in Greenfield

Greenfield Police Department/Photo Provided
A Silver Alert has been declared for 68-year-old Rosalee Thompson, who was last seen around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, in Greenfield. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Posted at 8:35 AM, Dec 20, 2021
GREENFIELD — A Silver Alert was declared Sunday evening for a 68-year-old woman last seen Saturday in Greenfield.

Rosalee Thompson is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, according to the alert.

She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and khaki pants around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, according to the alert. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4400.

