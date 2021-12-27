Watch
Silver Alert declared for woman last seen Wednesday in Greenfield

Photo Provided/Hancock County Sheriff's Office
A Silver Alert was declared Sunday for Patricia Hyatt, 61, who was last seen on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in Greenfield. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
GREENFIELD — A Silver Alert was declared Sunday afternoon for a 61-year-old woman last seen Wednesday in Greenfield.

Patricia Hyatt is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, according to the alert.

She was last seen around 10:10 a.m. in Greenfield wearing a black jacket, dark-colored pants and driving a black 2004 Jeep Liberty with Illinois license place AV75253, according to the alert.

Hyatt is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to the alert.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 317-477-4400.

