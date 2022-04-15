Silver Alert declared in disappearance of 15-year-old girl

SULLIVAN COUNTY — Police have requested the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl last seen Friday morning.

Kylee Arnett was last spotted about 9:43 a.m., according to a statewide Silver Alert issued Friday evening by Indiana State Police.

Kylee is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white Nike sweatshirt, jeans and glasses.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said Kylee is believed to have left home in the company of another teen, Faith Williams, 15, of Carlisle. There are no indications of foul play, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department at 812-268-3408 or 911.