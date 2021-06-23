Watch
NewsPublic Safety

Actions

Silver Alert for 17-year-old Attica girl canceled

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:33 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 10:51:44-04

UPDATE | A Silver Alert for a 17-year-old Attica girl was canceled. The original story is below.

ATTICA — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Monday night in Attica.

The girl is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Silver Alert.

She was last seen around 11 p.m. Monday wearing a dark-colored shirt and pants, according to the alert. She didn't have any shoes.

The girl is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Attica Police Department at 765-793-5004.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!