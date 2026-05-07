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Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old from Rochester

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Indiana State Police
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Posted

ROCHESTER — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 16-year-old male.

Kipton (KIP) Harris,16, is described as a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 145 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Harris is missing from Rochester, Indiana, which is 102 miles north of Indianapolis. He was last seen on Wednesday, May 7, 2026, at 12:56 p.m.

Police said Kipton Harris was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, camo pants, and black and white shoes. Kip is believed to be in or traveling to the downtown Indianapolis area.

Kipton Harris is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Kipton (KIP) Harris, contact the Rochester Police Department at 574-223-2819 or 911.