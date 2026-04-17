Silver Alert issued for missing 40-year-old from Terre Haute

SEELYVILLE — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 40-year-old woman.

Nichole Hiner, 40, is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair with blue eyes.

Hiner is missing from Terre Haute, Indiana. She was last seen on Monday, April 13, 2026, at 9 p.m.

Police said Nichole Hiner was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray sweatpants with black and white shoes.

Nichole Hiner is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Nichole Hiner, contact the Seelyville Police Department at 812-201-4977 or 911.

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