Silver Alert issued for missing Hendricks County man

BROWNSBURG – A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 74-year-old Hendricks County man.
According to the Silver Alert, Michael Dubak was last seen at 4 p.m. on Thursday in Brownsburg. He was driving a white 2003 Ford F-150 with Indiana plate No. TK287LPX.
Dubak is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray t-shirt.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Dubak, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.
