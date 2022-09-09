Watch Now
Silver Alert issued for missing Hendricks County man

Posted at 9:38 PM, Sep 08, 2022
BROWNSBURG – A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 74-year-old Hendricks County man.

According to the Silver Alert, Michael Dubak was last seen at 4 p.m. on Thursday in Brownsburg. He was driving a white 2003 Ford F-150 with Indiana plate No. TK287LPX.

Dubak is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray t-shirt.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Dubak, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.

