Silver Alert issued for missing Lafayette teen

LAFAYETTE — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lafayette teen.

Jadea Nour, 16, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Lafayette.

Nour is described as a 5-feet-7-inch tall black female weighing 135 pounds. She has brown hair with hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white sherpa sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. She was a passenger in a silver 2014 Ford Fiesta with Indiana License Plate No. 333C503.

Nour is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Jadea Nour, contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or 911.