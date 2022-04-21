Watch
Silver Alert issued for missing Zionsville man; Boone Co. Sheriff seeks public's help

Provided/Indiana State Police
Posted at 9:27 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 21:43:11-04

BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Sheriff's Office has requested the public's help in finding a Zionsville man last seen Wednesday evening.

Bryan Collver, 40, was last reported seen about 5:31 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statewide Silver Alert issued late Wednesday by Indiana State Police.

Collver is described as about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black Under Armour sweatshirt, black and gray sweatpants, Adidas tennis shoes, and driving a silver 2017 Ford F-150 with an Indiana plate MB138D.

Anyone with information on Collver's disappearance was urged to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 765-482-1412 or to call 911.

