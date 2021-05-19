State police focuses on seat belt safety during 'Click It or Ticket' campaign

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting this week and until June 6, Indiana State Police troopers are focusing on enforcing seat belt laws and educating people about its importance.

According to a press release from Indiana State Police, the small percentage of people who don't buckle up while on the road make up a disproportionate amount of traffic fatalities in the state.

In 2020, of the more than 800 people killed on the roads in Indiana, 364 weren't wearing seat belts, according to the release.

To help address the concern, troopers are participating in the national 'Click It or Ticket' campaign. Using funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more troopers will be on high-visibility patrols, educating motorists, and writing citations. The funds are administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

Drivers can just be pulled over and cited if the driver and or passengers aren't wearing a seat belt, according to the release. Troopers are taking a "no-excuses" approach and will be issuing citations to anyone not wearing a seat belt.

Parents and caregivers can find the safest car seat for their child online and find a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician here.