Watch
NewsPublic Safety

Actions

State police: Small plane crashed in Delaware County

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV
Police lights
Posted at 10:49 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 22:56:46-04

DELAWARE COUNTY — A small plane crashed Thursday evening in Delaware County, just outside of Muncie, according to state police.

Delaware County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crash in the 5600 block of South Meeker Avenue.

The pilot, a local elderly man, was the one occupant on the plane at the time of the crash, ISP Sgt. Coley McCutcheon said. He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff's office has asked Indiana State Police to take over the incident, McCutcheon said. Federal authorities are not responding for any investigation or follow-ups.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!