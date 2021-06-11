State police: Small plane crashed in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY — A small plane crashed Thursday evening in Delaware County, just outside of Muncie, according to state police.

Delaware County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crash in the 5600 block of South Meeker Avenue.

The pilot, a local elderly man, was the one occupant on the plane at the time of the crash, ISP Sgt. Coley McCutcheon said. He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff's office has asked Indiana State Police to take over the incident, McCutcheon said. Federal authorities are not responding for any investigation or follow-ups.