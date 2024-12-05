Stuck on the side of the road in the cold? Here's what you need to know

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday morning will be downright frigid, with possibly our first subzero wind chills of the season. If your car breaks down, it can be dangerous.

WRTV talked to officials about what you need in your vehicle that can make all the difference in an emergency.

“Obviously, we don't want you to get stuck on the side of the road, but if you do, you need to be prepared,” said Christina Griffiths, a Spokesperson for AAA Hoosier Motor Club.

Griffiths suggests having an emergency kit with things like a blanket, bottled water, flashlight, spare battery/charger for your phone, shovel to dig yourself out of the snow, and anything else you think could be helpful in the situation.

AAA told WRTV they’ve already responded to roughly 10,000 calls statewide over the last few days, most of which were from central Indiana.

That’s about a 40% increase from their average day.

Griffiths said frigid temperatures can make it more likely to have a flat tire, battery issues, or other problems, but there are preventative measures you can take.

“Get your battery tested, whether you're doing it yourself or if you take it somewhere to do so,” she said. “You can evaluate, maybe you need to go ahead and replace this now so that once we do get those super cold temps, all of sudden your battery doesn't just quit on you."

Griffiths said a majority of the calls they have received have been dealing with battery issues.

Officials also recommend checking your tires before you head out to make sure they are properly inflated.

Click here for a full winter car checklist.

If you do get stuck on the side of the road, officials say the safest place for you to be is inside your car.

Indiana State Law requires all drivers to move over or slow down when approaching disabled vehicles with hazard lights activated.

AAA is also asking for patience as they continue to receive an influx of calls this season.