Support available to students after two students die in crash going to prom

ARCADIA — Grief support is available Sunday after two students died in a crash Saturday evening near Arcadia while they were going to prom.

The students, Lendon Bryam and Kalen Hart, were killed in a crash around 5:15 p.m. in Hamilton County, according to the sheriff's office. Two other high school-aged students who were in the car with them were taken to a hospital in Indianapolis with non-life-threatening injuries.

All scheduled prom activities were canceled Saturday evening and grief counselors and faith-based community members met with students to offer support.

"This is an unimaginable loss for these families and our school community," a statement from the Hamilton Heights School Corporation read.

Hart was a senior at Hamilton Heights High School.

From 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Hamilton Heights school counselors and support staff will be available to meet with students and their families at the high school media center to help them grieve, cope, help with the healing process and provide additional resources, according to the statement from the Hamilton Heights School Corporation.

Bryam was a junior at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis.

Counselors and faith-based community members will be at the athletic/football practice field starting at 1 p.m. Sunday to gather, grieve and pray with students.

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart we share the passing of Lendon Byram '22. Cathedral will have counselors and members of our faith-based community on our athletic/football practice field Sunday at 1 p.m. to gather, grieve, and pray. Rest in peace, Lendon. pic.twitter.com/UcwbAR5UDh — Cathedral HS (@GoCathedral) May 2, 2021

Hamilton Heights High School will follow a regular class schedule on Monday. Extra staff will be available to students throughout the day. Students who are on the virtual learning schedule can contact the guidance office or come to the school for any needed support.

You can read the full statement from the Hamilton Heights School Corporation below.

