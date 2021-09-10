Watch
Suspected human remains found in shallow grave in Bartholomew County

Photo Provided/Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office
Detectives in Bartholomew County found suspected human remains in a shallow grave on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The remains were found while detectives were investigating a missing person's report.
Posted at 9:59 AM, Sep 10, 2021
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — Detectives in Bartholomew County found suspected human remains Thursday in a shallow grave while investigating a missing person's report, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspected human remains were found off of County Road 400 North between U.S. 31 and River Road, Sheriff Matt Myers said in a press release.

The coroner's office scheduled an autopsy for 2:30 p.m. Friday to identify the remains and determine a cause of death, Myers said.

Personnel from Indiana State Police, the Columbus Police Department, Indiana Conservation Officers and the Columbus Township Fire Department assisted deputies and the coroner's office at the scene.

Additional information hasn't been released.

