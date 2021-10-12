Three dead after crash involving wrong-way driver on Interstate 65 in Jackson County

CROTHERSVILLE — Three people are dead and one person is recovering after a crash early Monday morning on Interstate 65 in Jackson County, according to state police.

The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. after Kaitlyn Schindler, 25, of Marysville, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes and struck another vehicle, Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said in a press release.

Schindler and the driver of the other car, Chelsea Jo Boston, 26, of Columbus, were killed, Wheeles said. Tapanga Eudy, 21, was a backseat passenger in Boston's car and also died.

The front seat passenger in Boston's car, a 25-year-old, of Columbus, was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital in serious condition by a medical helicopter, Wheeles said. They were later released from the hospital.

Toxicology results are pending to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, Wheeles said.