Truck driver slams into mail van, others in Northwest side neighborhood before leading IMPD on chase

INDIANAPOLIS — A Northwest side neighborhood is picking up the pieces after a truck driver caused damage to numerous vehicles and properties this morning.

It was a wild morning for some residents on Sauterne Ave. in the area of 79th Street and Marsh Road.

A Mountain Glacier truck driver, believed to be under the influence, drove his truck into a USPS van, multiple mailboxes and other vehicles.

When police caught up to the truck driver, he then led police on a pursuit which eventually ended near the I-465 and I-65 interchange on the northwest side of the city.

The driver was taken into custody and has been taken for testing.

