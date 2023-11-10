Watch Now
Truck driver slams into mail van, others in Northwest side neighborhood before leading IMPD on chase

Posted at 1:08 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 13:08:21-05

INDIANAPOLIS — A Northwest side neighborhood is picking up the pieces after a truck driver caused damage to numerous vehicles and properties this morning.

It was a wild morning for some residents on Sauterne Ave. in the area of 79th Street and Marsh Road.

A Mountain Glacier truck driver, believed to be under the influence, drove his truck into a USPS van, multiple mailboxes and other vehicles.

When police caught up to the truck driver, he then led police on a pursuit which eventually ended near the I-465 and I-65 interchange on the northwest side of the city.

The driver was taken into custody and has been taken for testing.

