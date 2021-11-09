Two dead in crash involving empty grain trailer in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY — Two people are dead after a driver crashed into a semi-truck pulling an empty grain bin trailer in Clinton County, according to the sheriff's office.

Clinton County Sheriff's deputies and emergency personnel were called around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday to the crash on State 39 between 500 North and 550 North, according to a press release.

According to a preliminary investigation, deputies believe Richard Windell Jr., 51, of Delphi, for an unknown reason, crossed the center line and crashed into the semi-truck driven by Terry McQuern, 73, of Frankfort, according to the release. After the impact, McQuern then left the road and crashed into a porch of a residence.

Windell Jr. and McQuern were both killed in the crash, according to the release. No one inside the residence was injured.

“My deepest heartfelt sympathies go out to the families of both victims involved in this crash. This is a somber reminder to pay attention on our roadways, particularly as our farmers work hard to wrap up the harvest," Sheriff Rich Kelley said in the release. "Thank you to all of our first responders and support staff who worked tirelessly to render aid to these victims and to reopen the roadway.”

Several agencies and wrecker service companies assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.

