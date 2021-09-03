Two killed, four injured in crash in Boone County following chase in Lawrence

BOONE COUNTY — Two people are dead and four people are injured after a crash Friday morning on State Road 32 in Boone County following a police chase that started in Lawrence.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen said according to preliminary information gathered at the scene, a 14-year-old girl and the male driver were killed in the crash. Authorities are still trying to identify the driver and their age.

Four other people, all juveniles, were injured and taken to area hospitals, Nielsen said. Their conditions aren't clear.

Nielsen said the chase was terminated somewhere on Interstate 65. The sheriff's office hasn't been able to confirm what led Lawrence Police Department officers to initiate the chase. No Boone County deputies were involved in the chase.

LPD Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff said Lawrence officers weren't in an "active pursuit" when the crash occurred.

Lawrence police are working with the sheriff's office to provide any needed information or evidence for its investigation, Nielsen said.

State Road 32 will remain closed while investigators are on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.