Two killed in single-vehicle crash near Fairmount

FAIRMOUNT — Two people were killed Monday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Fairmount, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and emergency personnel were called around 6:15 p.m. to the 3600 block of East County Road 950 South, east of Fairmount, on the report of a crash, Grant County Sheriff's Department Capt. Ed Beaty said in a press release. When they arrived, they saw the driver of an SUV struck a utility pole and tree in a yard.

The driver, described as a white male, and the passenger, described as a white female, were the only ones in the SUV and both died, Beaty said. Their identities won't be released until they are positively identified and their families are notified.

An initial investigation revealed the male caused the SUV to flip on its side, leave the road, strike a telephone box and utility pole, roll several times and strike a tree before it stopped, Beaty said. The car traveled about 270 feet from the point of the first impact.

The incident and reason for the crash are still undetermined and under investigation.

