Two-year-old girl in critical condition after near-drowning in Decatur County

Posted at 9:10 PM, May 27, 2021
DECATUR COUNTY — A two-year-old girl is in critical condition after a near-drowning Wednesday night in Decatur County, according to conservation officers.

The girl was found unconscious by Clarksburg EMS personnel near the edge of Lake Santee after dispatchers in Decatur County received a call around 8:50 p.m. about a child missing from her home, according to a press release from Indiana Conservation Officers.

The girl, who hasn't been identified, was taken by a medical helicopter to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition, according to the release.

The incident is still under investigation.

